The container, originating from Santos Port, Brazil, was scheduled for delivery in Visakhapatnam, India. It was booked by a private company based in Visakhapatnam. The shipper had declared the container to be carrying 1,000 bags of Inactive Dried Yeast, each weighing 25 kg, totaling 25,000 kg. However, preliminary examinations made using mechanisms used to detect traces of narcotics suggest that the inactive yeast in the shipment is mixed with drugs. The entire consignment has been seized, and an FIR has been registered against the consignee and other unknown entities.

This operation indicates the involvement of an international criminal network that imports narcotic drugs by mixing them with other substances, commonly known as cutting agents.

The CBI has previously conducted such operations, with the help of Interpol inputs, and registered offences under the NDPS Act, demonstrating their commitment to combating international drug cartel activity in India. With respect to the present case, the investigation is ongoing.

About ‘Operation Garuda’:

Operation Garuda is a comprehensive, multi-phase operation, initiated by the CBI to combat illicit drug trafficking networks. This is achieved through the swift exchange of criminal intelligence related to drug trafficking, and coordinated law enforcement actions across international jurisdictions, facilitated by Interpol.