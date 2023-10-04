On Tuesday, 3 October 2023, a robbery was reported near Diamond Park junction in Visakhapatnam, in which the unidentified miscreants broke open a car window to loot the valuables inside the vehicle. As per the report, the incident occurred when the car owner parked the vehicle last morning at around 10:30 am and entered a restaurant for breakfast.

The complainant, G Srinivasa Reddy, who raised a complaint at the IV_Town Police Station, stated he parked his Innova Crysta near Diamond Park. Upon returning half an hour later, he found his car’s window broken and a bag missing. In his complaint to the Visakhapatnam City Police, Rao stated that the robbed bag contained two-and-a-half tolas of gold, Rs 10,000 in cash, and valuable cards.

Also read: Visakhapatnam police arrest seven persons in string of chain snatching cases

The Visakhapatnam Police registered a robbery case and have initiated action to recover the items stolen from the car.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.