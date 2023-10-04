On Tuesday, 3 October 2023, a robbery was reported near Diamond Park junction in Visakhapatnam, in which the unidentified miscreants broke open a car window to loot the valuables inside the vehicle. As per the report, the incident occurred when the car owner parked the vehicle last morning at around 10:30 am and entered a restaurant for breakfast.
The complainant, G Srinivasa Reddy, who raised a complaint at the IV_Town Police Station, stated he parked his Innova Crysta near Diamond Park. Upon returning half an hour later, he found his car’s window broken and a bag missing. In his complaint to the Visakhapatnam City Police, Rao stated that the robbed bag contained two-and-a-half tolas of gold, Rs 10,000 in cash, and valuable cards.
Also read: Visakhapatnam police arrest seven persons in string of chain snatching cases
The Visakhapatnam Police registered a robbery case and have initiated action to recover the items stolen from the car.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.
Discussion about this post