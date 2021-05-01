Last updated 48 mins ago

Due to a reduction in demand for rail travel from Secunderabad Junction to Visakhapatnam railway station, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Duronto special express has been cancelled for the time being. Also, Indian Railways has announced that summer special trains from Howrah Junction to Vasco-da-Gama railway station and Hyderabad, passing through Vizag, are going to continue, keeping in view, the passenger demand. In addition to this, Indian Railways has also announced a new one-way summer special from Yesvantpur to Danapur.

Cancellation of Duronto special express

Train no. 02204 from Secunderabad Junction to Visakhapatnam railway station has been cancelled, with effect from 3 May 2021 till 31 May 2021.

In the reverse direction, train no. 02203 from Visakhapatnam railway station to Secunderabad Junction has also been cancelled from 4 May 2021 to 1 June 2021.

One-way special express to run from Yesvantpur to Danapur

Just operating for one trip, a summer special express with the number 07239 has been launched starting at Yesvantpur Junction and ending at Danapur railway station. It will depart from Yesvantpur Junction at 12:15 AM on Thursday, 6 May 2021 and reach Danapur railway station at 8:45 PM on Friday, 7 May 2021. This train will stop along the journey at Vijayawada Junction, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Bhadrak railway stations under East Coast Railway (ECoR). It will have 7 Sleeper coaches and 14 Second Class coaches.

Continuation of special trains between Howrah, Vasco-da-Gama and Hyderabad

Train no. 08047 Howrah Vasco-da-Gama special will continue to leave every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Howrah Junction to Vasco-da-Gama railway station. This train will run till 26 June 2021. The reverse train, no. 08048 will depart from Vasco-da-Gama railway station every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and go till Howrah Junction. It will run till 29 June 2021. These special trains will continue to stop at Vizag railway station but will now have 4 AC 3-tier coaches, 10 Sleeper coaches and 2 Second Class coaches, said Indian Railways.

Train no. 08645 Howrah-Hyderabad special will leave Howrah Junction daily from 1 May 2021 till 15 May 2021. Train no. 08646 Hyderabad-Howrah special will also continue to go daily from Hyderabad to Howrah Junction, from 3 May 2021 till 17 May 2021.

All passengers travelling through these special trains have been requested by Indian Railways to strictly follow Covid-19 norms- wear a mask, sanitise your hands and maintain physical distancing with your co-passengers.