Amidst increasing cases, and the fatality of two minors, in Vizag, Member of Parliament (MP), V Vijayasai Reddy, visited various hospitals on Friday, 30 April 2021. There have been numerous reports about the shortage of Remdesivir, beds and the ill-treatment of patients by hospital authorities, in the past few days. The MP was in the city to take stock of the events.

MP Vijayasai Reddy, on landing in the city, directly visited the 104-call center control room and inspected the hospital admission control room along with King George Hospital (KGH) doctors, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) doctors and few other officials. He suggested, attending to a patient immediately was primordial.

Mr. Reddy then inspected the virology lab, at the KGH, and the sample collection centre nearby, asking the lab officials to expedite the lab tests. While on his visit, MP Vijayasai Reddy took every opportunity in Vizag to speak to the kith and kin of the infected. Not only did he speak to the families, but the MP also went on to wear a PPE kit and visit the CSR block. Here he spoke to the Covid affected patients, and enquired about their wellbeing, ensuring that all facilities were being provided.

MP Vijayasai Reddy, after his inspection of the various faculties and facilities in Vizag, also spoke to the media. He informed the media that a probe has been carried out, on the instructions of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, regarding the deaths of the two minors.

The MP picked up the statistics from the VIMS hospital and quoted that the hospital had the capacity of 460 beds, of which 445 were currently being used, and is actively admitting patients. He was in praise for the selfless services the doctors and medical staff were offering.

At the press meet, the MP acknowledged that the server went down for the call centre and it was difficult for registering services online. He identified that few labs weren’t doing adequate tests per day, holding up doctors from treating the infected. The MP was pertinent that only when everyone cooperates, will we get out of this mess.

MP Vijayasai Reddy was hopeful that this situation in Vizag would subside by 15 May and recalled the plight of the infected relatives who spoke to him advising him to impose a lockdown. He went further to explain that the country was in no position for that drastic step and consoled them, promising better days to come.

With various complaints coming from citizens, GVMC Commissioner, Dr. G. Srijana IAS, brought to the notice of the MP that extra money was being collected when bodies were taken to funerals. The MP immediately appointed officers at the crematorium and ordered appropriate steps be taken to ensure that fees are kept minimal.

The MP took note of various middlemen, who were creating artificial shortages of Remdesivir injection, and warned them that serious action will be taken if found out. He also explained that there was a shortage of Remdesivir injections four days ago and the companies and suppliers have been ordered to directly supply it to the hospital ICS’s.

Ending his press meet, the MP Vijayasai Reddy requested all citizens in Vizag to stay indoors and advised against outdoor movement, unless necessary.