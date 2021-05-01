Last updated 14 seconds ago

We have all come out of theatres, after watching a bad movie, and felt like even we can make a better movie than this. And then, even though we said it, we never actually made that better movie. But Cinema Bandi is about a bunch of people, headed by one guy in particular, who wishes to make a movie, purely out of his love for cinema. The protagonist is an autorickshaw driver in a small village, with no film background, who discovers a camera and immediately wishes to shoot a movie with it. When the plot of a film is so gripping and unique, everyone must be excitedly waiting for its release, right? Good news, you have to wait just two weeks- Cinema Bandi will release on the OTT platform Netflix on the date of 14 May 2021.

But here’s the kick about it.- Cinema Bandi is directed by our own Vizag boy, Praveen Kandregula, who has previously worked on some major films like Kshanam. He wears the director’s cap and helms this movie, which going by trailer, looks really promising. The trailer released on Friday and instantly amused the masses. Along with many prominent actors from the Telugu Film Industry, like Samantha Akkineni, as well as legendary actors like Manoj Bajpayee who termed it “quintessential, grassroots filmmaking.” A lot of cinema-lovers identified with the grounded, yet, funny, script that takes you through the process of starting your filmmaking dream.

Bankrolled by Raj & DK, a famous Indian director-producer duo, Cinema Bandi came up as a novel idea from the cinematic dream that we’ve all had at some point in our lives. The concept was not just liked by Raj & DK but also Netflix, which decided to release Cinema Bandi on its platform.

Cinema Bandi is slated to release on the OTT platform Netflix on the date of 14 May. Who’s excited to watch it?