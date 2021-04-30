Last updated 30 mins ago

Cinema Bandi goes by the tagline “Everyone is a filmmaker at heart.” and true to its words, the story is about an autorickshaw driver, and his village friends, who set out to make a movie. What more can you expect when a novel thought is converted into a film? The trailer of Cinema Bandi has been trending sensationally, since its release today, and has become a center of attention within celebrity circles, getting amazing reactions on social media.

The first to react among the celebrities were Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Raashi Khanna and Manoj Bajpayee.

Samantha Akkineni shared her joy via an Instagram post writing “This looks so honest. In the midst of all the chaos, this trailer made me smile. Thank you and all the very best to the team of #cinemabandi.”

Rakul Preet Singh

Such a heartwarming trailer of #CinemaBandi .. simplicity at its best ❤️ congratulationsssss and good luck to the team 😁 @krishdk @rajndk https://t.co/IQYjUjpM3x — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 30, 2021

Raashi Khanna’s tweet

I had a smile throughout while watching this! So endearing & innocent! ♥️#CinemaBandi, a sweet little film, about making a film, with dollops of humour & a huge heart!

https://t.co/zYcGxp09ip All the best team! @rajndk

On Netflix, May 14.#CinemaBandi #CinemaBandiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/MoRKLKqPDL — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 30, 2021

Sushanth Akkineni’s Tweet

Such a sweet trailer filled with moments 💐 Brought a much needed smile 🙂#CinemaBandi @rajndk @krishdk https://t.co/g8VG9stmot — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) April 30, 2021

Cinema Bandi with its down-to-earth roots has already increased anticipation among critics and fans alike, especially with the reactions to the trailer. Cinema Bandi is written and directed by Praveen Kandregula and will be released under the D2R banner. With a debutant director, and a newly launched banner, this kind of response has sent ripples across the film fraternity.

Cinema Bandi released its trailer on Netflix India’s YouTube channel and wrote “There is more story behind the scenes than what meets the eye on-screen.” The movie Cinema Bandi will be streaming on Netflix from 14 May 2021. Check out its trailer that was released by Netflix earlier today: