In a mysterious case, a Navy officer went missing in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, 2 July 2023. According to the missing persons’ sister’s statement at the Malkapuram Police Station, Dheeraj Kumar, a 28-year-old, is a sailor commissioned at the Eastern Naval Command. He shifted to the city earlier this year in January from his native, Chack Mannahasa Village in Punjab.

As per the complainant’s statement, Dheeraj left his quarters on Sunday evening, at around 4:30 pm, and never returned. At 10:30, she received a call from him in which he vented about his unhappy state of mind and spoke about suffering from depression. Concerned by his tone and disappearance, she approached the police and narrated the events.

The Visakhapatnam Police filed a complaint and initiated a search for the missing Navy officer. The Navy filed a missing complaint as well. Dheeraj Kumar is an unmarried sailor who joined the Indian Navy in 2014. As an officer at the Eastern Naval Command, he was commissioner at INS Sindhukesari.

