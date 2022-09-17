The monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative commenced this week and the proposal of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh was among the main focus topics. The decentralization of authority among three cities- Amaravati, Kurnool, and Vizag- has long been under consideration by the ruling government. In a recent development, the AP State Government moved the Supreme Court to get an order passed in favour of their proposal. Amid the series of these events, the prospect of Vizag as the Executive Capital for AP is one of the most discussed topics in the state currently. Debates and discussions are in full force as to what the consequences will be if Vizag becomes a state capital.

Here are what we feel will be pros and cons if Vizag is officially announced as the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Pros of Vizag as the Executive Capital of AP

More amenities such as malls and restaurants

If we had to pick one amenity Vizagites are deprived of, it has to be shopping malls loaded with well-renowned brands. Years ago, news of the famous LuLu Mall opening shop in Vizag went viral jet speed among the locals and got them excited. New malls and restaurants don’t only bring new products and fresh flavours to the city but also facilitate both skilled and semi-skilled employment for the locals.

Faster completion of the metro project

Metro Rail is one of the most awaited, and also a much-needed, projects in Visakhapatnam. If the proposal by the ruling government to make the city the executive capital ever comes into action, the metro project is expected to pick up the pace. Proposed in 2020, the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation recently submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the AP Government seeking approval. If everything goes as per the plan, the Vizag Metro Rail project will have 54 stations, covering over 74 km across the length and breadth of the city.

The tourism sector will get a boost

With Vizag being an already well-established tourist destination in the state, the formation of the new capital will only provide the required boost. On several occasions, many state government officials have spoken highly about the potential of the coastal city as a major tourist spot in the country. The title of the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh will put the city on national headlines and will majorly boost tourism here.

Increase in rate of employment

With all the above pros comes a spike in the rate of employment. Apart from malls, hotels, and tourist-friendly establishments, major industries and IT companies are also major features of any state capital. It is already known that Infosys has announced that it will soon be opening up in Visakhapatnam and more are expected to come in the coming days.

Cons of Vizag as the Executive Capital of AP

Increase in cost of living

As much development as state capitals get, they are costly to live in. With many government offices, new companies, and advanced amenities sprouting up in the city, the cost of living is sure to hike up. The first thing to face a spike is the value of land and house costs and rents are bound to follow suit. And as more companies open up, the demand for hostels and pay-in guests (PGs) will witness a huge boost.

Increased traffic and decrease in maintenance

State capitals are some of the busiest places you will see. With high-profile politicians and officials flowing in and out of the city frequently, the free flow of traffic becomes an imaginary concept. And as many people might shift their base due to the expected hike in employment, beach cleanliness and other aspects fall under question.

