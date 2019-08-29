PM Narendra Modi launches Fit India Movement on National Sports Day

Speaking from the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement on Thursday. The campaign was announced on PM’s last ‘Mann ki Baat’ address on 25 August and is aimed at encouraging people to inculcate sports and physical activities in their day-to-day lives. The launch event was attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and winners of National Sports Awards. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is an active fitness promoter, was also present at the launch.

Talking about the Fit India Movement, PM Narendra Modi stressed on the importance of inculcating fitness in daily life and how technology has acted as a hurdle in the path towards fitness. He also pointed out that fitness is the key to success in every walk of life. He spoke about the link between success and fitness, citing the success stories of iconic people in India.

PM Narendra Modi also highlighted how the Fit India Movement is necessary to change the present lifestyle which has led to early onset of life-threatening diseases like diabetes and heart attacks. He said that these disorders are aggravated by the lack of fitness and physical activity.

“Earlier, the threat of heart attack used to be after the age of 50-60. Nowadays, youth at the age of 35-40 are getting heart attacks,” said PM Narendra Modi at the Fit India Movement Launch event. He went on to suggest that including fitness in life will help one understand his life better.

A 28-member committee will be formed, consisting of the Sports Minister himself, government officials, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations and private fitness promoters which will oversee the progress of Fit India Movement and advise the PM on how to take it forward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people to take up the Fit India pledge and lead the way in this movement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister along with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, paid tributes to the hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi. 29 August marks his 114th birth anniversary and is celebrated as National Sports Day countrywide. PM stated how Major Dhyan Chand’s accomplishments should be attributed to his austerity and fitness.