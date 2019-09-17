Wishes pour in on Twitter as PM Narendra Modi celebrates 69th birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 69 on Tuesday. The PM flew to Gujarat, late on Monday night, where he was received by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and several BJP members. Narendra Modi started off his birthday by meeting his mother Hiraben early morning. He also visited the Statue of Unity, which was inaugurated last year. Several leaders and celebrities have been taking to Twitter to flood PM Narendra Modi with wishes on his birthday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the Prime Minister a long, healthy and successful life.

Warmest birthday greetings to our hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing him a long, healthy & successful life ahead in the service of the Nation. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 17, 2019

TRS leader KT Rama Rao too took to Twitter to send wishes across to Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Many returns of the day to Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi Ji on his birthday today🌱 May you be blessed with good health, happiness, peace and a long life in public service sir pic.twitter.com/odyc8VVQJ5 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 17, 2019

Several other politicians and celebrities, including Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh, Kiran Bedi, and Ajay Devgn also wished the best to Narendra Modi.

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. 🇮🇳🙏🏼 @PMOIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. God bless you🎂 @narendramodi #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/NSn0HKw99B — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 17, 2019

Many happy returns of the day, Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. I hope that Lord Shiva continues to bless u as you lead all of us Indians to a better future, and restore India’s historic civilisational status as a wealthy, powerful land & a force for Good#HappyBdayPMModi — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday Honble Prime Minister Sir. May God bless u with the best of Health to enable u to serve the country to the maximum. May you fulfill all your aspirations which you nurtured all your life for the prosperity of every Indian and the world as a whole. #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/1YrxGwnVkO — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) September 17, 2019

Though every artwork is special to an artist, few wrks ll be close to his/her❤️as they come out of sheer admiration for a person. This is one such work for me😍 #HappyBdayPMModi Happy bday @narendramodi ji. You are an Inspiration🙏🇮🇳#happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/GYcllGIOTh — Sachin Sanghe (@SachinSanghe) September 17, 2019

Many happy returns of the day to the MAN who walks the talk with INDIA, @narendramodi Ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2019