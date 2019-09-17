Wishes pour in on Twitter as PM Narendra Modi celebrates 69th birthday

Image Credits: Facebook/narendramodi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 69 on Tuesday. The PM flew to Gujarat, late on Monday night, where he was received by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and several BJP members. Narendra Modi started off his birthday by meeting his mother Hiraben early morning. He also visited the Statue of Unity, which was inaugurated last year. Several leaders and celebrities have been taking to Twitter to flood PM Narendra Modi with wishes on his birthday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the Prime Minister a long, healthy and successful life.

TRS leader KT Rama Rao too took to Twitter to send wishes across to Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Several other politicians and celebrities, including Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh, Kiran Bedi, and Ajay Devgn also wished the best to Narendra Modi.

