There’s no better feeling in the world than to have a furry friend who is always there with you and is the centre of attention. Be it a cat or a dog, pets are excellent companions and they don’t let you feel lonely or sad. To return the favour, surely, you’d also love to give your pets the best care and ensure that they are happy and healthy. What many people in Visakhapatnam don’t realise is that there is more to petcare than just feeding and bathing them. While hygiene is an important aspect of petcare, your pets’ health is undoubtedly of utmost concern. That is why it is important to take your pet to a clinic regularly for a checkup.

Yo! Vizag had a chat with Dr. Nerella Sridhar, Chief Veterinary Surgeon and Founder of Paws N Tails, a pet clinic in Pedda Waltair, Visakhapatnam. He talked about all that entails petcare, from regular consultation with a vet to grooming your pet and getting it vaccinated.

Here are some of the things you need to keep in mind when it comes to petcare:

#1 Regular health checkups

Despite the bond that a person and their pet share, it can be difficult for a pet owner to know when their pet is ill. Hence, it is necessary for all to get health checkups done on their pets regularly. This includes consultation with a qualified veterinarian.

#2 Top-of-the-line care

In case your pet is not well, it’s important to know the best pet clinics in your area so that your pet can be treated at the earliest. It’s also critical to make note of the clinics which are open all the time.

#3 Grooming

It’s a common misconception that bathing and feeding a pet is enough to take care of them. From a bath to a haircut to nail cutting and trimming, there’s a lot that a pet needs when it comes to grooming.

#4 Vaccination

Just as it is important to get your children vaccinated, it’s also important to get your pets vaccinated, in order to ensure that they live a long and healthy life. As a pet owner, you have to be up-to-date with your pet’s vaccinations.

Furthermore, Dr. Sridhar had a few tips on how to look after your pet at home. He shared that pet owners need to feed their pets healthy food and groom them regularly. If any kind of disturbance is observed in the pet’s behaviour, they should immediately be taken to a veterinarian.

About Paws N Tails

Paws N Tails is a 24×7 veterinary clinic in Visakhapatnam, capable of handling any health problem your pet might be facing. This clinic comprises a team of seven people- two groomers, two helpers and two veterinary assistants. The team is headed by Dr. Neralla Sridhar, who is the in-house veterinary surgeon. Though they primarily get cases of dog and cat illnesses, they also treat other kinds of exotic animals like turtles, rabbits, birds, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, etc.