We all love pets and are always happy to have a pet at home. For a pet is not just an animal we are adopting but also, a best friend, a companion through thick-and-thin. But how many of us really know how to actually take care of a pet and keep them from falling ill? It’s also important to ensure that no infections are carried from our pet to us. World Zoonoses Day is observed every year on 6 July to commemorate the first vaccination administered against a zoonotic disease. This World Zoonoses Day, let’s learn what zoonosis is and what pet owners in Vizag need to do.

What is Zoonosis?

It is an infectious disease that can spread bacteria or viruses from pets to humans. Like the Covid-19 virus is believed to have spread from bats to humans. Zoonosis can spread to humans through direct contact or through food, water, or the environment. Some common zoonotic diseases are rabies, anthrax, salmonellosis, etc.

World Zoonoses Day in Vizag

On Tuesday, all the veterinary centres in the city were directed to administer the rabies vaccine to pets. Around 5,000 rabies vaccines have been supplied by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). In the division, a total of 14,250 rabies vaccines have been distributed. Citizens, with pets at home, have been advised to administer the rabies vaccine to their pets to avoid being affected with Zoonoses. With such a spread of diseases, the Veterinary Department in the city has been following certain norms advised by the pet owners. Apart from regular vaccination provided for the pets, awareness is being spread among the citizens on the need for keeping their pets healthy and hygienic, getting licenses for their pets, and conducting birth control operations for stray dogs.

According to veterinarians, it is always better to maintain good hygiene of pets, especially at homes where there are children and pregnant women. “Through saliva of pets, fur or hand-to-hand contact, there are chances of contracting zoonoses. Major thing is to vaccinate these pets to prevent any kind of virus from spreading. Now, we see Toxocara cati spreading from cats, especially to pregnant women. There are also chances of miscarriage in pregnant women if proper care is not taken with cats at home,” said Dr. N Sridhar, Veterinary Surgeon at Paws N Tails. According to Dr. Sridhar, even ticks in pets can transmit diseases. Deworming is another major thing every pet owner should follow for their pets.

Zoonotic Diseases spread due to virus/bacteria:

Rabies

Brain Haemorrhage

Tuberculosis

Salmonellosis

Anthrax

Glandulars

Precautions to take: