The last one week has been a blessing to the citizens of Vizag as it has rained in the city for the past 4 days. Temperatures have come down and given relief, to the people, from the heat. And as per the forecast, this beautiful weather is likely to continue on Tuesday as well, with light to moderate rainfall predicted in Vizag.

According to weather readings, from the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Vizag, a moderate thunderstorm is likely to develop in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, over the Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam Districts. This is expected to result in strong, gusty winds with speeds reaching 45 kmph or even more. These may be accompanied by light, to moderate, rainfall over the above-mentioned districts on Tuesday.

CWC-Visakhapatnam/Date:06.07.2021/16:00 HRS IST:

Moderate thunderstorm likely to occur at VSK,EG, GUNTUR and PRAKASAM districts within next 03 hours. It will be accompanied with strong gusty winds reaching 45 kmph or more. It could be accompanied by light to moderate rainfall. pic.twitter.com/FYfhPj5grG — Cyclone Warning Centre Visakhapatnam (@cwcvsk) July 6, 2021

This weather is expected to be followed by some cloudy days with rare spells of rain on the Visakhapatnam coast till Thursday, 8 July 2021. On Friday, 9 July 2021 and Saturday, 10 July 2021, squally weather, with wind speeds as high as 45 kmph, is predicted along the coast. In this regard, a coastal warning has been issued to the fishermen, asking them not to venture into the sea on Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in Visakhapatnam hovered around 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was around 33 degrees Celsius. With more rain predicted in the week, the people of Vizag can rest easy and enjoy the beautiful weather from their homes, with a cup of tea and camera-in-hand.