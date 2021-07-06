Over the years, the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) has produced a number of great romantic movies for us to munch on. Right from Kushi (2001) to Arya (2004) to Bommarillu (2006) to Arjun Reddy (2017), romantic movies in Tollywood have not only entertained us but also evolved our definitions of love. If you are planning a movie night with your significant other, then you must be wondering which romantic movie to pick. No need to worry, just refer to this list of Telugu romantic movies that you can watch on an OTT platform with your partner.

#1 Premam (2016)

A remake of the Malayalam hit Premam (2015), this movie has an ensemble cast of Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Hassan, Anupama Parameswaran and Madonna Sebastian. The story follows the protagonist, and his love life, from teenage years to adulthood. A portion of this movie was shot in Vizag. It is widely considered one of the biggest successes of Naga Chaitanya’s career.

Where to watch – MX Player

#2 Pelli Choopulu (2016)

The film that raised Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma and director Tharun Bhascker to fame, Pelli Choopulu is a story of food, dreams and love. Based on the true story of a food truck established by two individuals, Pelli Choopulu is not just entertaining but also very realistic. However, at its core, it is a romantic movie and one that no one should miss, especially since it won the National Award.

Where to watch – MX Player

#3 Ninnu Kori (2017)

Ninnu Kori is unlike any other Telugu love story. It’s not the happily-ever-after that you’re hoping for. In fact, it speaks a truth rarely spoken, that it’s okay for your first love to not be your last. While a few may find this movie’s ending tragic, there’s an element of reality to it that can’t be ignored. Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty are all spectacular in their respective roles, giving strength to this unique story.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#4 Fidaa (2017)

This romantic comedy by Sekhar Kammula is the story of a love-hate relationship between a village girl and an NRI. While Varun Tej delivers an appreciable performance as the NRI, Fidaa is truly a Sai Pallavi show all along, with her excelling in her Telugu debut. If you and your partner are a case of “opposites attract”, then, you’ll love this film.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#5 Arjun Reddy (2017)

This one’s still fresh in our minds. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and spawned remakes in Hindi and Tamil. While most people would tell you that you should watch this movie for Vijay Deverakonda, some light needs to be put on the story of the movie. Written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this hot-blooded romance puts the audience in between all the generational differences in society. One of the best Telugu romantic movies ever, it can be streamed on an OTT platform.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#6 Sammohanam (2018)

Most people know Sudheer Babu for his action movies but in Sammohanam, he really let the romantic aspect of his acting come out. Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari, this movie is an out-and-out love story that explores the inadvertent relationship between a children’s book writer and a Tollywood actress. This movie is loosely based on the classic British romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#7 Chi La Sow (2018)

This Telugu movie starring Sushanth and Ruhani Sharma, in the lead, is by no means a typical love story. In fact, throughout the course of the film, there is a thrill to the story, leading you to believe that something bad is going to happen. And then, it takes a comic turn and in a whole, Chi La Sow provides all kinds of entertainment to the viewers. Perfect movie for a weekend watch with your partner, right?

Where to watch – MX Player

#8 Tholi Prema (2018)

If you want to watch a movie about college romance and heartbreak, try Tholi Prema. Starring Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna, it tells the story of Adi and Varsha who meet on a train and then fall in love in college. Separation happens which is where the story picks up and sends the audience into the suspense of knowing whether the two protagonists will get back together.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#9 Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018)

You must have seen many movies where the protagonist takes up a challenge from his lover’s father. This romantic drama is nothing like that. Hello Guru Prema Kosame stars Ram Pothineni and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, with Prakash Raj playing the girl’s father. Here, the girl’s father finds himself in a dilemma whether to support his friend, the hero, or protect his daughter.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#10 C/o Kancharapalem (2018)

The anthology craze has taken over the film industry and this movie is the prime example of that. Focussing on 4 couples in Kancharapalem, it tells the story of love beyond age, caste, class and religion. The movie was well-received on its release and was also screened at Indian film festivals in New York and Melbourne. Fun fact: more than 80 locals from Kancharapalem were featured in the various scenes of the movie.

Where to watch – Netflix

#11 Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru (2019)

If you’re a fan of the old-school love stories, where a boy falls in love with a girl in the village, then this one’s for you. Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak in the lead, this movie is about Raju who loves Rani but is unable to express his feelings to her. It’s then when his friends come together to help him in his quest for Rani’s heart. It is one of the must-watch Telugu romantic movies to watch on Indian OTT platforms.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#12 Jaanu (2020)

A remake of the Tamil romantic drama ‘96 (2018), this movie emphasises all our missed opportunities in life as we fail to act on our chances. The story follows Ram and Jaanu who both loved each other in childhood but neither professed their love to the other. They meet at their school reunion and old sparks fly again. Starring Sharwanand and Samantha in the lead, a part of the movie was shot at St Aloysius Anglo Indian High School in Vizag.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#13 Colour Photo (2020)

Shot completely in a rural backdrop, Colour Photo is one of the best romantic movies to have come out of the Telugu film industry in recent times and was released directly on the OTT platform Aha. With Suhas and Chandini Chowdary in the lead, it explores the late 1990s Andhra Pradesh and follows a below-average man and his love story. Though the movie seems to have an influence of Romeo & Juliet, it’s a very unique story, never seen before.

Where to watch – Aha

#14 Uppena (2021)

The latest of all Telugu romantic movies, Uppena stars Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead, with Vijay Sethupathi portraying the antagonist. It is a love story that tackles the toxic masculinity and casteism prevalent in society. On its release, Uppena was a major hit, especially on Netflix, and is a great weekend watch for everyone.

Where to watch – Netflix