DMarts have been the most popular one-stop supermarket chain in India for the comparatively low prices they sell everything at. What began as Avenue Supermarkets Limited in 2002, currently operates as a chain of hypermarkets. DMart offers a wide range of products from basic home utility products, like food, kitchenware, home appliances, and toiletries, to personal beauty products, all under one roof. Currently, DMart operates in over 206 locations in India, out of which 4 are in Vizag.

Here is the list of DMart outlets in Vizag:

#1 DMart Madhavadhara

Address: NH16, beside Celebrations Function Hall, Kalinganagar, Madhavadhara, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530007

#2 DMart Gajuwaka

Address: Auto Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530012

#3 DMart Marripalem

Address: 8-281, Opposite to Bus Shelter, Rythu Bazar Rd, next to Apollo Pharmacy, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530027

#4 DMart Madhurawada

Address: 9-25/2, NH16, Krishnanagar, Gandhi Nagar, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530048

DMart Product Categories:

On your visit to the DMart, it would be a crime not to take advantage of the various product categories. Here is the wide categorization available in various DMart stores and on its website:

Grocery and Staples: Dal, Pulses, Rice and Rice Products, Flours, Grains, Sugar, Salt, Oil, and Ghee.

Home and Kitchen: Detergents, Fabric cleaners, Utensil cleaners, Napkins, Kitchen tools, Home utility, etc.

Dairy Products: Cheese and Butter, etc.

Frozen Food: Peas, Paneer, Corn, etc.

Packaged Food: Biscuits, Snacks, Ketchup, Pasta, Sweets, Pickles, etc.

Personal Care: Skin Care, Face Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Sanitary Napkins, Perfumes, etc.

Baby and Kids: Diapers, Wipes, Toys, Games, School needs, etc.

Appliances: Kitchen Appliances, Home Appliances, etc.

Footwear: For both men and women

Clothing Accessories: Innerwear, Handkerchief, Socks, etc.

Specials: Value packs, Monthly essentials, etc.

Seasonal and Festive Items: Umbrellas, Decoration lights, Stationery Items, Gift Packs, etc.

DMart Delivery Options:

Visakhapatnam DMarts offer two flexible delivery options.

#1 Home Delivery: Delivering at your doorstep at your expense. DMart charges a flat Rs. 49 or 3% of the order value, whichever amount is higher.

#2 Ready Pick-Up Point: Orders have to be placed online for this mode of delivery. You can collect it at your convenient DMart pick-up point at your chosen time, date, and location. This mode of delivery is completely free of cost.