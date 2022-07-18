No cheesy introductions on OTT platforms! We are all aware of how important Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all other platforms are for our sanity nowadays. With a huge list of fresh content releasing this week, here is part 1 of the new web series releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms. This weekend is going to be packed.

Here is a list of new web series releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT

#1 Flight Attendant (Season 1&2)

The American dark comedy mystery thriller is about how a flight attendant’s life gets turned upside down after she wakes up in a hotel room with a dead man but has no memory of what happened. With two interesting seasons to binge-watch, the English series was released on Amazon Prime Video today. The show is developed by Steve Yockey based on the 2018 novel of the same name.

#2 Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

The Indian docu-series uncovers the details of some gruesome killings. The docu-series gets the people who were at the epicentre to talk about what went down and decode the true intentions of the cold-blooded murderer who is responsible for all the deaths in Delhi. Directed by Ayesha Sood, the Hindi language docu-series releases on 20 July 2022 on Netflix.

#3 Sell Your Haunted House

Directed by Park Jin-seok this K-drama comedy series releases on 20 July 2022 on Netflix. The show is about a real estate broker who is also an exorcist who joins hands with a con artist to find out the truth behind her mother’s death who dies 20 years ago. The 2021 series will be releasing in India this week adding to the long list of K-drama must-watch series on Netflix.

#4 Youth of May

Yet another K-drama to the list, this romantic series is releasing on Netflix on 20 July 2022. An idealistic medical student gets married to a burse after meeting her at the insistence of his father. Later their fate becomes interlinked with the 1980 Gwangju Uprising. The show is directed by Song Min-yeob and has received a 9.5 IMDb rating.

#5 Gossip Girl

The new Gossip Girl, originally an HBO Max television series is making its OTT entry with Amazon Prime Video on 21 July 2022. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teenagers are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. Adapted from the original series of the same name, this show is created by Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage.

Stay tuned for part 2 of the new web series releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT this week