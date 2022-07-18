On Sunday, 17 July 2022, the first-ever torch relay of the Chess Olympiad reached Visakhapatnam. Minister of Industries Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS, and other officials formally received the torch relay from Grandmaster Munsunuri Lalit Babu at the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update ✅️ City VISAKHAPATNAM: 17th July Sh.@gudivadaamar, Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology, Govt. Of AP received the torch from GM @lalitrohit93 at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium Take a 👀 pic.twitter.com/Iq7nUBwGro — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 17, 2022

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted the same through its official Twitter handle and shared the pictures from the event. Earlier on Sunday, the torch reached Amaravati from where it was brought to Visakhapatnam. So far, the torch relay travelled to Agartala, Namsai, Dibrugarh, Itanagar, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia, Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jhansi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Kohima, Gangtok, Shillong, Guwahati and Siliguri, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark, and Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the torch relay and flagged off its journey from Leh. A total of 75 cities will be covered by the torch in 40 days before reaching its final stop, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu.

On 28 July 2022, the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad will commence in Mahabalipuram, in which 200 countries will take part. The event will conclude on 10 August.

Visakhapatnam District Collector tweeted through his handle that the rally of the 44th Chess Olympiad Torch Relay was a grand success.