Last week had quite a few eagerly anticipated releases in theatres and OTT platforms. While the likes of The Warrior and Gargi came to greet the Telugu audiences on the large screen, Shabhash Mithu and Comicstaan 3 were also much-talked-about. So back with her weekly honours, here’s Mirchi RJ Indu sharing her piece of mind on these releases.

Mirchi RJ Indu, popularly known as Bindass Indu, hosts the morning show (7 AM-12 noon) on 98.3 Mirchi. Her show is the perfect kickstart to your day with the right dose of positivity, city updates, and lovely stories. Do follow her on her social media handles for more entertainment.

Read on for the reviews of Gargi starring Sai Pallavi and other theatrical and OTT releases in the last week.

Gargi

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Kaali Venkat

Director: Gautham Ramachandran

Originally made in Tamil, the dubbed version of Gargi hit theatres last Friday. Sai Pallavi, who plays the titular role, is seen as an intense character, fighting for her elderly father, who is accused of a gang rape case. The incident throws her humble family’s life out of gear and the onus is upon Sai Pallavi to fight for their cause, with the support of a rookie lawyer. The path to justice though might not be as plain as it might seem. Loaded with riveting drama and nervy twists, The film peaks towards the climax, culminating it into a brilliant film. Gargi not only has Sai Pallavi and Kaali Venkat in brilliant form but also draws immense strength from its taut narration and top-notch background score. On the whole, Gargi serves an important message with a strong impact.

Final Verdict: Don’t miss it

The Warrior

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinnisetty

Director: N Lingusamy

The fight between good and evil yet again makes it to the big screen and that’s what makes Warrior so predictable. The plot is centred on the tussle between a sincere cop and a ruthless gangster who would stop at nothing to rule a city with his iron fist. The movie relies heavily on the performances of Ram Pothineni and Aadhi Pinnisetty, who just about manage to save the ship from sinking completely. While Ram satisfies his fans by entertaining them with two extreme characters of being the OG chocolate boy and a tough cop, Aadhi too pulls off his barbaric role with aplomb.

Final Verdict: Been there, seen that

Comicstaan Season 3

Hosts: Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila

Amazon Prime Video’s hunt for India’s next popular comedian is back and I couldn’t wait to hop onto it, given how well the first two seasons turned out. While the judges’ panel this time around has Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Zakir Khan, each episode has the contestants trained by a mentor for specific genres of comedy. While the rounds on topical, roast and improve comedy did grab my attention, the one on sketch comedy, where contestants are mentored by Anu Menon, stole the limelight for me. Of course, the show is certainly not devoid of cringe jokes and awkwardness. Contestants fumbling and acknowledging they messed it up shows how real the show is and how tough the joke business is!

Final Verdict: Binge worthy!

Shabaash Mithu

Cast: Tapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Mumtaz Sorcar, Devadarshini

Director: Srijit Mukerji

The biopic of Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj comes as an account of a person, who is an inspiration to many today. From showcasing the challenges of establishing herself as a woman cricketer to her glory of putting India’s women cricket team on the global map, the film attempts to cover several aspects related to Mithali Raj. However, the director couldn’t manage to do the same with complete conviction. Another disappointing aspect is the fact that most of the real life characters’ names are altered and several scenes of 2017 World Cup are portrayed through televised screenings. What shines bright in the film though is Tapsee Pannu’s performance.

Final Verdict: Watch it for Tapsee Pannu

Come this Friday and the likes of Shamshera and Thank You are lined up to keep us entertained over the weekend. So hop back to check out Mirchi RJ Indu’s reviews of those releases.

Also, let us know your reviews of Gargi starring Sai Pallavi.