Through the years, India has been through countless events. While some incidents left the nation rattled, others altered the entire history of the nation. In the present, we as an audience get to witness the gravity of such past events through documents and retellings with a subtle blend of fiction. These inspired web series give us an insight into what happened in the past, and how it happened. On the other hand, they also capture the lives of some heroic persons. OTT platforms as always put forward such inspiring and shocking stories for us to view. Read through to find out about the Indian web series based on true events available on OTT platforms.

Here is the list of Indian web series based on true events on OTT.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

The series follows the heroic life of Amit Lodha, an IPS officer, who earned his standing at a young age. While facing a moral battle with corruption, he chases after a ruthless criminal from Bihar. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, this crime thriller has one season so far. Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, and others, star in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Trial By Fire

Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy fall into despair after they lose their children, in the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy. However, finding out that the tragedy was more than just an accident, fuels their pain. They take their case to court and fight to bring justice, to their children. Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Ratna Pathak Shah, and other eminent actors, feature in the series.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty?

Based on the real-life murder of Syed Modi, an eight-time national badminton champion. CBI officer Vidhur Mehra investigates the case and unveils the dark secrets, that lie behind it. Shiv Panditt, Tridha Choudhury, Arunoday Singh, and Sikandar Kher, feature in plot-centric roles. This crime thriller is directed by Shashant Shah and Ravit Kumar Tyagi.

OTT platform: Zee5

Maharani

Based on the life of Rabri Devi, politician Lalu Yadav’s wife. Set from 1995 to 1999, the story follows how a homemaker, transitions into an important political figure. Directed by Karan Sharma and Ravindra Gautam, this political drama features Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Kani Kusruti, and others, in leading roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story

Set in vintage Bombay, the plot revolves around a stockbroker, Harshad Mehta. He leads the stock market to a high perch, followed by a damaging downfall. Based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam, this drama features Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Faisal Rashid, Kavin Dave, and others, in significant roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Verdict- State vs Nanavati

Based on a trial that shook the entire nation, Indian Naval Commander Nanavati comes home to find out about his wife’s affair. This shocking discovery leads to a cold-blooded murder. Directed by Shashant Shah, this period drama stars Elli Avram, Sumeet Vyas, Manav Kaul, and others, in critical roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

