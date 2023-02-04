After the state government announced the development of the Mudasarlova Reservoir Park under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Model, the opposition, the Telugu Desam Party members staged a protest outside the main gate of the reservoir on Friday. The TDP members were alleging that the ruling party members are illegally acquiring the lands.

The leaders of the TDP voiced against the privatisation of the park and demanded the protection of lands in the city. A sit-in protest was organised under the leadership of former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

The protestors alleged that the ruling party is on a mission to occupy government lands in Visakhapatnam ever since it came to power. The historical Mudasarlova Reservoir which is located in the heart of the city has valuable lands that are now under threat due to the development, they added. Along with TDP, other opposition parties in the state have continuously voiced against the developments announced by the YSRCP. It may be remembered that the Rushikonda project also faced similar resistance during its initial stages.

The TDP leaders took the opportunity to showcase that they will ensure the lands are taken back once they form the government after the next elections. They also added that the locals are strongly against the decision of developing the Mudasarlova reservoir and that the government is working against their wishes.

