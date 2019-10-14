Property registration process to be made online in Andhra Pradesh

In a bid to ensure transparency in property registration, the Andhra Pradesh State Government is all set to introduce online registration services. This will start from 1 November, 2019 and cover the entire state. The initiative will enable citizens to carry out most of the property registration procedures online, including the fee payment. However, they are required to visit their respective sub-registrar offices only for the final registration.

Online Registration Procedure:

Sixteen different kinds of sample documents, including the sale deed, sale agreement, gift deed registration, General Power of Attorney (GPA) and others, will be made available by the Registration and Stamps Department. After choosing the required document, the applicant should enter the property details and save the document.

The applicant should then book the slot to visit the sub-registrar office

After paying the prescribed fee, the applicant is required to visit the sub-registrar office, along with the printed documents, in order to complete the registration process

Reportedly, two teams will spread awareness among the public regarding the new initiative of online property registration. This will be under the supervision of Siddharth Jain (IAS), Commissioner, Registration and Stamps Department of Andhra Pradesh. As a part of their campaign, these teams will tour from 14 October to 21 October to different parts of the state.