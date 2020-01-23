Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi lauds CM Jagan's Amma Vodi scheme

Nobel peace prize winner Kailash Satyarthi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the State Assembly on Tuesday. MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu was also present at the meeting. After learning about the State Government’s initiatives for children, Mr. Satyarthi said that he was impressed by the Chief Minister’s ideas. He particularly appreciated the Government’s Amma Vodi scheme which provides financial assistance to mothers and aids in sending children to schools. He said every child in Andhra Pradesh should be free of all socio-economic problems with free access education. The Nobel laureate added that children must not face any social discrimination based on their background. The ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ scheme was launched by the Chief Minister on 9 January 2020.

The Nobel laureate appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government for setting up volunteer systems and village secretariats. He added that his support would always be available to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make Andhra Pradesh a child-friendly state.

Earlier on the day, Kailash Satyarthi’s Children’s Foundation signed an MoU with Vignan University to set up a ‘Kailash Satyarthi Centre for Child Rights’ on campus. Addressing the students on the occasion, Mr. Satyarthi urged them to dream big in order to discover their path. He motivated the students and said that their inner power will help them achieve their goals.

Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 along with Malala Yousafzai ‘for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education’.