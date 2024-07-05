New District Collector M N Harendra Prasad has said that officials of different departments should work in coordination to steer Visakhapatnam on the path of progress. Harendra Prasad, who assumed office on 3 July 2024, interacted with the officials on 4 July and made several suggestions to them. He sought detailed reports from them within three days on the implementation of various schemes and pending issues in the district.

He also directed the officials to attend the Public Grievances Redressal System without fail. The complaints received from the public during the programme should be resolved in time, he said. Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar and others were present.

Earlier, Harendra Prasad inspected the route of ‘giri pradakshina’ slated for 20 July and directed the Simhachalam temple officials to take steps in such a way that no inconvenience was caused to devotees. He, along with GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and other officials, visited ‘Tholi pavancha’ (first step to the hilltop, from where the ‘giri pradakshina’ starts, Adavivaram, Appughar, Lumbini Park, Sithammadhara, Kailasapuram, Madhavadhara and Gopalapatnam (the areas on the route).

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner explained to the new Collector the special arrangements being made for the devotees like water supply, lighting on the entire route, and sanitation.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

