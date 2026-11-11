National Education Day: GVMC Pays Tribute to Maulana Azad

Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary was observed on National Education Day, Wednesday, at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Head Office in Visakhapatnam. Additional Commissioner D.V. Ramana Murthy, GVMC Expenditure Observer C. Vasudeva Reddy and other officials paid tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramana Murthy said Azad served the nation as a freedom fighter, Islamic scholar and educationist. Born on November 11, 1888, in Saudi Arabia, as Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin, he became widely known by his pen name, “Azad.”

He recalled that Azad took part in major freedom movements including the Non-Cooperation Movement, Khilafat Movement, Salt Satyagraha and Quit India Movement, and spent nearly ten years in prison. In 1912, he founded the Urdu weekly Al-Hilal to promote nationalist sentiment.

In 1923, he became the youngest person to preside over a special session of the Indian National Congress, and he served as Congress President from 1940 to 1946. He strongly opposed the partition of India and worked to safeguard national unity, religious harmony and secular values.

As independent India’s first Education Minister from 1947 to 1958, Azad laid the groundwork for the IITs and played a key role in establishing the University Grants Commission (UGC). He also encouraged the creation of the Sahitya Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi, promoting literature, music and the fine arts.

Ramana Murthy noted that November 11 is observed as National Education Day in his honour, and expressed that younger generations should contribute to the nation by drawing inspiration from Azad’s ideals.

GVMC Administration Officer Padmaja, superintendents, other officials and staff also participated.

Image credits: Cultural India

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