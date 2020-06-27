Less than two months after the fatal gas leak from the LG Polymers Plant at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam, another gas leak mishap has taken place at Nandyal, Kurnool district on Saturday. The ammonia gas leak occurred at SPY Agro Industries located in the outskirts of Nandyal. It has been reported that one person, identified as the factory’s General Manager Srinivasa Rao, succumbed to the Nandyal gas leak incident.

Kurnool District Collector G Veerapandian, while speaking to the media, stated that four others at the site escaped the gas leak site immediately, and are currently in a stable condition. He stated that the General Manager died due to inhaling high-pressure gas that leaked out accidentally. Fire engines were immediately stationed at the factory to mitigate the risk of the gas leak.

While the citizens of Nandyal were still in a panic, the owner of the factory Mr Sridhar Reddy stated that nearby citizens have no need to worry, as ammonia’s harmful effects can be dismantled with adequate moisture. Further, he claimed that the death of one employee was not caused due to the gas leak, but rather because of valve leakage. He stated that a valve was found leaking on Friday, which was welded and fixed under the supervision of now late Mr Srinivas Rao. Mr Reddy claimed that the General Manager died due to a valve leakage that was being tested on Saturday morning. He said that the nearby residents of the factory need not worry, and further claimed that he is inside the Nandyal factory itself.

Kurnool District Collector G Veerapandian stated that there is no danger to people living in areas around the plant. Further, the Collector stated that all measures are being taken to ensure safety around the factory. He asked people to remain indoors and not panic. Local authorities are currently investigating the reason behind the Nandyal gas leak. While the factory owner claims that the accident was an ‘Industrial Leak’ and not a toxic gas leak, confirmation is yet to be given by the authorities concerned.