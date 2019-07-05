NAD flyover photos: A glimpse of the much-awaited project in Vizag

NAD flyover remains to be one of the most awaited projects in Vizag. Touted to provide a major from the traffic snarls at one of the city’s busiest junctions, the flyover was announced amid much hype with the construction works eventually being flagged off in October 2017.

The project was taken up at an estimated budget of Rs 113 crore in an EPC mode. It was announced that the model will be built as a 6-lane under passage rotary separator type-3 level flyover.

However, owing to several delays, the construction of the NAD flyover hasn’t progressed at a pace that one would like. Making matters worse, the works have even been causing hindrance to choke the traffic flow at the junction. Numerous riders and passengers have complained of being stuck in the traffic for painstakingly long durations, causing the officials to seek alternative and interim ways to ease the agony.

In one of the recent developments, former VMRDA Commissioner P Basant Kumar had introduced a weekly review system to speed up the construction process. Informing that a review will be held every Monday, Mr Kumar had suggested if need be, the personnel should be increased and any requisite permissions should be sought from the concerned departments.

In the latest review, Vizag West MLA PGVR Naidu cited the rising issues in the flyover construction – traffic, unavailability of sand, etc. He further requested to speed up the pace of NSTL bypass construction so as to ease the traffic issue at the junction parallel.

Speaking to media earlier, an official of Vijay Nirman Company, which is executing the NAD flyover, had informed that the works were delayed owing to several reasons. He told that the challenges would be overcome and efforts would be made to complete the flyover by December.

Here are a few of the recent photos of the NAD flyover.