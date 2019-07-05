Oh Baby review: Twitter gives a big thumbs up to this Samantha starrer

Samantha Akkineni’s latest film, Oh Baby looks to have hit it out of the park if the initial reviews on Twitter are anything to go by. Releasing on Friday, this official Telugu remake of South Korean film Miss Granny essays the story of a 70-year-old single mother (played by Lakshmi) who miraculously turns into a 24-year-old woman (played by Samantha). In addition to the star actress, the Nandini Reddy directorial also features Naga Shauyra, Rajendra Prasad, Lakshmi, Teja Sajja and Rao Ramesh in other important roles and has opened to a thumping response from the audience.

Calling Oh Baby an entertaining and a fun-filled affair, the moviegoers have been giving a big thumbs up to the film’s cast and crew. The audience seems to be taking a special liking to the performance of Samantha. A few reviewers have even hailed the act as her career-best effort.

Here’s are a few of the reviews of Oh Baby on Twitter:

