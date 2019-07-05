Oh Baby review: Twitter gives a big thumbs up to this Samantha starrer

Samantha Akkineni’s latest film, Oh Baby looks to have hit it out of the park if the initial reviews on Twitter are anything to go by. Releasing on Friday, this official Telugu remake of South Korean film Miss Granny essays the story of a 70-year-old single mother (played by Lakshmi) who miraculously turns into a 24-year-old woman (played by Samantha). In addition to the star actress, the Nandini Reddy directorial also features Naga Shauyra, Rajendra Prasad, Lakshmi, Teja Sajja and Rao Ramesh in other important roles and has opened to a thumping response from the audience.

Calling Oh Baby an entertaining and a fun-filled affair, the moviegoers have been giving a big thumbs up to the film’s cast and crew. The audience seems to be taking a special liking to the performance of Samantha. A few reviewers have even hailed the act as her career-best effort.

Here’s are a few of the reviews of Oh Baby on Twitter:

#OhBaby -⭐⭐⭐1/2 Easily the career best performance of @Samanthaprabhu2. A superb feel-good film with a hilarious first half and emotional second half. Blockbuster written all over. Loved it! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 5, 2019

Watched #OhBaby– A heart touching, entertaining, and a perfect family movie. @Samanthaprabhu2 Garu – you are impeccable. Take a bow🙏🏼#Lakshmi Garu- you reminded us of our grandmothers. Your best performance till date. Period#NandiniReddy Garu-This tops your list. — Nirvana Cinemas (@NirvanaCinemas) July 4, 2019

FDFS: #OhBaby @Samanthaprabhu2 I am unable to find enough superlatives to describe the performance of Sam every now n then.May be this is called “Method acting”of Supreme Quality..Career best Performance 😍😍 @SamanthaPrabuFC @shakeerasyed @SamanthafansOff “Vachesava Nani Babu”🤣 — Uday Raj (@udayraj_1) July 5, 2019

Go watch #OhBaby for @Samanthaprabhu2’s flawless performance! 👌🏻 Her body language, accent and the nuances! 👏🏻👏🏻 Welcome back @tejasajja123 to TFI! 🤗 — Prasanth Varma 3.0 (@PrasanthVarma) July 5, 2019

OH BABY @nandureddy4u CONGRATSSSSSSS FOR THE SUCCESS. Cheers to the entire team and @Samanthaprabhu2 — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) July 5, 2019

#OhBaby [3.25/5] : A fun and an emotional movie.. An interesting premise.. @Samanthaprabhu2 holds the movie like a Rockstar.. Playing a young gal with older woman’s body language and emotions not easy.. Kudos to her for pulling off a difficult role with ease and grace.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 5, 2019