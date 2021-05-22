As the number of Covid-19 cases and Black Fungus has seen an increase in government hospitals, there has come a need for recruiting more staff, as in, doctors, nurses, medicos for treating the patients. With the current staff at around 1,500 in the government hospitals in Vizag, around 1300 doctors, nurses and other staff have been recruited during this pandemic time. However, there is still a need for more hospital staff in Vizag to handle the pressure.

As per the orders issued by the Government, Vizag District Collector V Vinay Chand has instructed the Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) PV Sudhakar to immediately recruit doctors and other hospital staff in district hospitals including KGH, VIMS, Chest Hospital, ENT. Ever since the pandemic witnessed an increase in cases and hospitals became jam-packed with patients, hospitals have told even the final year medical students to join Covid duties. The officials are in plans to make students of medical and dental colleges, MSc Nursing students and House Surgeons provide their services at the hospitals as well. “We have already asked final year batch medical students to join Covid duties. There is a need for another 1,200 staff for the hospitals,” said Principal of Andhra Medical College PV Sudhakar.

It has been learned that working on Covid duties, there are many medical students, nurses who got affected with Covid and a few have been severely affected. During their quarantine period, these nurses and medicos had to work extra shifts. When they came back to duty after 14 days of quarantine, the other staff get rest. “We have been on Covid duty for two months and during this time, we stayed in the accommodation given by the hospital. Once we are done with our duty, we get tested and go home. There are also many medicos who joined covid duties recently, got tested positive and came back to work after 14 days,” said a Staff Nurse at KGH.