On Friday, 8 September 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 556 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming mega job mela drive in Vizag.
Airtel Payments Bank
Name of the role: Team Leader/ Acquisition Business Development Executive
Educational Qualification: Inter/Any Degree
Age: 18-30
Gender: Male
Salary offered: 18,000-25,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 100
Hero Moto Corporation
Name of the role: Trainees/ MIG Welders
Educational Qualification: ITI/ Intermediate
Age: 18-27
Gender: Male
Salary offered: 17,351-18,351
Location: Nellore, Sri City
No of Vacancies: 50
Hetero Drugs
Name of the role: Junior Chemist/ Junior Associate
Educational Qualification: B.SC./BA/BCOM/B.Pharmacy/ M.Sc.Chemistry
Age: 18-27
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 21,000-22,000
Location: Nakkapally Hyderabad
No of Vacancies: 50
Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital Research Structure
Name of the role: Staff Nurse/OT Scrub Nurse/Nurse in Charge
Educational Qualification: GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
Age: 20-35
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 15,000-18,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 30
Apollo Pharmacy
Name of the role: Pharmacist Retail Train Associate
Educational Qualification: D.Pharmacy/ B.Pharmacy/ M.Pharmacy (With PCI Certificate)/ Any Degree
Age: 18-27
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 12,500-20,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 50
RK Hospital
Name of the role: Billing/Pharmacist/Receptionist/IT/PRE
Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ B.Pharmacy/D.Pharma/Diploma IT
Age: 18-35
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 12,000-15,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 11
Indus Hospital
Name of the role: Staff Nurse
Educational Qualification: GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
Age: 18-35
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 15,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 05
NRI Hospital
Name of the role: Staff Nurse
Educational Qualification: GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
Age: 21-40
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 14,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 08
NS Instruments
Name of the role: Mission Handling/Operator
Educational Qualification: Diploma/ B.Sc.
Age: 18-26
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 13,700
Location: Nellore
No of Vacancies: 100
TCS-CSOT
Name of the role: Operator
Educational Qualification: 10th Class/Inter/Degree
Age: 18-25
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 12,500
Location: Renigunta
No of Vacancies: 100
Seven Hills Hospital
Name of the role: Duty Medical Officers/Staff Nurses/Scrub Nurses/ Pharmacists/Patient Relation Executives/Nursing Tutor/Digital Marketing Executive/Marketing Executive
Educational Qualification: MBBS, B.Sc., GNM Nursing/B.Pharmacy/MBA
Age: 18-40
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 15,000-50,000 (Based on the experience)
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 42
Care Hospital
Name of the role: Electrician/Plumber/Carpenter/Billing Executive
Educational Qualification: ITI/Graduation
Age: 18-40
Gender: Male/Female
Salary offered: 12,000-18,000
Location: Visakhapatnam
No of Vacancies: 10
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 8 September 2023 with their certificates.
