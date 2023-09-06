On Friday, 8 September 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 556 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming mega job mela drive in Vizag.

Airtel Payments Bank

Name of the role: Team Leader/ Acquisition Business Development Executive

Educational Qualification: Inter/Any Degree

Age: 18-30

Gender: Male

Salary offered: 18,000-25,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 100

Hero Moto Corporation

Name of the role: Trainees/ MIG Welders

Educational Qualification: ITI/ Intermediate

Age: 18-27

Gender: Male

Salary offered: 17,351-18,351

Location: Nellore, Sri City

No of Vacancies: 50

Hetero Drugs

Name of the role: Junior Chemist/ Junior Associate

Educational Qualification: B.SC./BA/BCOM/B.Pharmacy/ M.Sc.Chemistry

Age: 18-27

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 21,000-22,000

Location: Nakkapally Hyderabad

No of Vacancies: 50

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital Research Structure

Name of the role: Staff Nurse/OT Scrub Nurse/Nurse in Charge

Educational Qualification: GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

Age: 20-35

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 15,000-18,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 30

Also read: Visakhapatnam beats 4,500 ULBs to top Swachh Survekshan Citizen Feedback

Apollo Pharmacy

Name of the role: Pharmacist Retail Train Associate

Educational Qualification: D.Pharmacy/ B.Pharmacy/ M.Pharmacy (With PCI Certificate)/ Any Degree

Age: 18-27

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 12,500-20,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 50

RK Hospital

Name of the role: Billing/Pharmacist/Receptionist/IT/PRE

Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ B.Pharmacy/D.Pharma/Diploma IT

Age: 18-35

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 12,000-15,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 11

Indus Hospital

Name of the role: Staff Nurse

Educational Qualification: GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

Age: 18-35

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 15,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 05

NRI Hospital

Name of the role: Staff Nurse

Educational Qualification: GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

Age: 21-40

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 14,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 08

NS Instruments

Name of the role: Mission Handling/Operator

Educational Qualification: Diploma/ B.Sc.

Age: 18-26

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 13,700

Location: Nellore

No of Vacancies: 100

TCS-CSOT

Name of the role: Operator

Educational Qualification: 10th Class/Inter/Degree

Age: 18-25

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 12,500

Location: Renigunta

No of Vacancies: 100

Seven Hills Hospital

Name of the role: Duty Medical Officers/Staff Nurses/Scrub Nurses/ Pharmacists/Patient Relation Executives/Nursing Tutor/Digital Marketing Executive/Marketing Executive

Educational Qualification: MBBS, B.Sc., GNM Nursing/B.Pharmacy/MBA

Age: 18-40

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 15,000-50,000 (Based on the experience)

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 42

Care Hospital

Name of the role: Electrician/Plumber/Carpenter/Billing Executive

Educational Qualification: ITI/Graduation

Age: 18-40

Gender: Male/Female

Salary offered: 12,000-18,000

Location: Visakhapatnam

No of Vacancies: 10

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 8 September 2023 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.