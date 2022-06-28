On Tuesday, 28 June 2022, a man accused of several bike robberies across the city was arrested by the Vizag City Police. As per the police reports, the accused carried out 25 bike robberies at various locations across Vizag between January and June. The thief was identified as Chinamaana Yellaji, a resident of Chepaluppada.

A case was registered against Yellaji on 31 January 2022 by a person whose bike was stolen near BVK College. The victim informed the police that he had forgotten the keys attached to the bike in a hurry to appear for an exam at BVK College, the days it was stolen. Upon gathering the required details, a case was filed at the Dwaraka Police Station.

On the orders of ADCP (Crimes) D Gangadharam, a team of police officers initiated a search for the thief. After putting in stringent efforts, the accused was traced and arrested on 28 June at a restaurant and bar near RTC Complex.

A total of 25 bikes which included four Bajaj Pulsars, several Honda Activa, Suzuki Access, and other bikes, were recovered from various locations in Vizag. Further, the accused was found to be an addict to online gambling and cricket betting activities. It was learnt that he mortgaged the stolen bikes to third parties and used the money earned for illicit activities.

ADCP Gangadharam revealed that the thief mainly targeted newly-purchased vehicles with temporary registration (TR) numbers. He also revealed that the accused is a degree graduate and carried out these crimes to earn easy money.

