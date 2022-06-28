The Cordelia Cruise Ship, which started services from Vizag earlier this month, is again among the controversies as it was denied a parking berth at the Vizag Port. As per the reports, the ship started its journey from Chennai this morning and is set to reach Vizag tomorrow i.e. 29 June 2022 for its next trip to Pondicherry. The authorities stated that all the parking berths at Vizag Port have been occupied by cargo carriers, thus leaving no space for the tourist ship to dock on its arrival tomorrow.

A budget of Rs 100 crores has already been allocated for the construction of a cruise terminal at the Vizag Port. Nevertheless, there has been a delay in the process owing to the negligence of the port authorities, which led to this situation. On the other hand, the cruise authorities are concerned about the lack of a temporary parking berth for the ship in the absence of a permanent terminal. This is making the Cordelia Leisure authorities reconsider their future commitments with Vizag.

Whether the ship will find a way to dock at Vizag tomorrow or head back to Chennai is doubtful at the moment. The ship had successfully completed three trips to Vizag so far, during which the EQ1 berth was allocated for docking. But with the berth being occupied by commercial vessels, the Cordelia Cruise Ship was denied the facility at Vizag Port.

The JM Bakshi group, which runs the Cordelia Leisure services, has also given up on the situation as the berths allocated to it are occupied with cargo as well. As a matter of fact, the government is responsible for providing such facilities to the cruise ship for an uninterrupted flow of services. Though the CRZ permissions and NOCs have been granted for the construction of the cruise terminal at Vizag Port in October 2021, no action has been taken by the port authorities.

Despite the Central Tourism Ministry pumping in funds and providing the required support, the port authorities have been irresponsive to the call.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.