The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched two special air packages from Visakhapatnam according to a press release by South Central Zone Area Officer, Chadra Mohan Bisa on Monday.

The first special air package has been scheduled between Visakhapatnam and Kashmir. The Kashmir- Heaven on Earth package is 3 nights and 4 days package covering destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar. The tour will be starting on 29 July 2022 and will end on 1 August 2022. Tourists will be taken to the saffron fields, Awantipura ruins, Shikara ride at Dal Lake, night stay at a boat house and much more. The cost per person starts at ₹31,690 for single occupancy, ₹29,835 for double occupancy and ₹28,600 for triple occupancy.

The second package announced by the IRCTC is a trip to Kerala, a 5 nights and 6 days package from 10 August 2022 to 15 August 2022. The tour will cover Kochi, Munnar and Trivandrum. The tourists will be visiting places such as the Dutch Palace, Jews Synagogue, Mattupetty Dam, National Park, Azhimala temple, Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple and much more. The cost per head starts from ₹45,560 for single occupancy, ₹36,785 for double occupancy, and ₹34,910 for triple occupancy.

Both the IRCTC special air packages from Visakhapatnam will have the following inclusions. Air tickets in economy class in Indigo airline, night accommodation in a three-star hotel, airport transfers and sightseeing in an A/C vehicle, breakfast and dinner will be included, and all applicable parking charges, toll and GST will also be included.

Travellers will have to buy their lunch at the respective places. Please contact the IRCTC office at 08912500695 or Chandan Kumar at 08287932318. You can also visit the IRCTC Office at the main entrance of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

