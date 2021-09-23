The trailer for Maha Samudram, a movie shot predominantly in Vizag, has finally arrived. On Thursday, at around 6 PM, the trailer for this highly-anticipated movie was shared by the makers on Twitter.

The trailer of Maha Samudram has sent waves of frenzy across social media, with a lot of people being excited about this high-octane action movie. In the 2 minutes 23 seconds trailer, viewers get a peek at the aggressive attitude of the protagonists and lots of punches (both literally and figuratively), apart from a pinch of romance. Interestingly, from the looks of it, the sea itself is a character in this story.

The announcement about the trailer release was made on Monday by the film’s makers, AK Entertainments. The post on Twitter was captioned “Setting up our 1st Sail in the Tale of #ImmeasurableLove.” The post had revealed that the trailer for the movie would be released on Thursday.

Maha Samudram is one of the most-anticipated Telugu movies of 2021, slated to release on 14 October. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, this movie stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel, apart from Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh. The music for the movie has been given by Chaitan Bharadwaj, who hails from Vizag. It is reportedly an action-drama based in the coastal city, in which the characters of Sharwanand and Siddharth face off against each other.

Maha Samudram is one of 4 movies announced for theatrical release in October 2021, with the other movies being Republic, Most Eligible Bachelor and Konda Polam.

You can watch the trailer of Maha Samudram here: