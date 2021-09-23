Chennai, formerly known as Madras, is the capital city of Tamil Nadu. It is the third-largest city in the southern part of India and is a coastal city just like Vizag. From the beaches, the museums, and the well-established Universities, the two cities have a lot in common. With many a shared experiences, Chennai’s diverse population, culture, monuments and religion gives its visitors the honest taste of India. Vizag and Chennai are at a distance of around 800 km. One can use the road-rail or air mode of transport to cover this distance. It takes a minimum of 1 hr 15 minutes to a maximum of 15 hrs to cover the entire distance. Here are the various ways one can cover the distance between Vizag and Chennai.

#1 By Road

Travelling the distance of around 800 kms, spanning over 13 hrs could be an enriching experience for long drive lovers. Connected by National Highway 16, it wouldn’t be a hassle to find your way. With several hotspots for food breaks in between, this road journey from Vizag to Chennai could be an enriching experience.

#2 By Bus

If you are not travelling by car, the immediate option is to pick a bus from Vizag to Chennai. While you can have a cost advantage, you wouldn’t have a time advantage. Considering the hour-long food breaks and other regular stops, one usually takes around 15 hours to reach Chennai. There are several governments and private bus operators on this route. All of them take the NH16 keeping the bumpy ride at bay.

#3 By Rail

Travelling via the rail route from Vizag to Chennai gives you the advantage of witnessing one of the best scenic routes in the country. It runs mostly along the Bay of Bengal coast and takes around 13 hours to travel the distance. There are four regular trains and 16 weekly trains. From Visakhapatnam, the first train departs at 1:30 am and the last train departs at 3:45 pm.

#4 By Air

Travelling by air is the quickest, albeit the most expensive option from Vizag to Chennai. There are only 2-3 direct flights (depending on the day of journey) and several one-stops and two-stop flights from Vizag. Since air travel runs in dynamic pricing, planning your travel at the earliest and booking tickets in advance is always recommended. A typical Vizag – Chennai non stop flight takes around an hour and 20 minutes to reach its destination.

Tour Guide

Chennai’s fame can be attributed to the Raja of Chandragiri, who established the city. With temperatures ranging between 30 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, the best time to visit the city is in the winters (November – February).

Tourist sights & Historical Monuments: St. George’s fort, Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach, Santhome Basilica, The High Court, Government Museum, Chennai Harbor, Ice House and Valluvar Kottam.

Wildlife: Vedanthangal, Snake Park, and Guindy National Park.

Religious Places: Kapakeeswara and Parthasarathy Temple.