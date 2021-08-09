Vizag and Chennai are two coastal cities with a lot in common; from RK Beach to Marina Beach, from INS Kursura Submarine Museum to Fort St. George, and from Andhra University (AU) to IIT Madras. The people of these cities also have shared experiences, with quite a few Tamilians settled in Visakhapatnam. While a road trip is not inconceivable between these two cities, and flights are the quickest option, many people prefer to travel from Vizag to Chennai by trains.

One of the scenic railway routes in the country, Visakhapatnam to Chennai, runs mostly along the Bay of Bengal coast. The distance from Visakhapatnam to Chennai is about 800km and it takes 13 hours more or less to travel between these two cities. People can cover this journey within a day by choosing one of the superfast trains. Four of these trains run on a daily basis while there are sixteen weekly trains. And due to the Covid-19 situation in the two states, many special trains have also been started in the past few months.

Here are some of the prominent trains to travel from Vizag to Chennai:

#1 Train no. 12841 Coromandel Express from Howrah Junction to Chennai Central, which leaves Visakhapatnam at 4:20 AM to reach Chennai at 5 PM. This train runs on all 7 days of the week.

#2 Train no. 12839 Howrah-Chennai Central Mail which leaves Visakhapatnam at 2:10 PM everyday and reaches Chennai the next day at 3:50 AM.

#3 Train no. 22859 Puri-Chennai Express which is the first train to leave Visakhapatnam, departing at 1:30 AM, to arrive at Chennai Central at 2:55 PM. This train only runs on Monday every week.

#4 Train no. 12508 Aronai Express from Silchar to Thiruvananthapuram, which departs from Visakhapatnam at 3:45 PM and reaches Chennai the next day at 4:30 AM.

Apart from these trains, there are also five Covid-19 special trains which are 02839 Bhubaneswar-Chennai special, 02663 Howrah-Tiruchchirappalli special, 02508 Silchar-Trivandram special, 02510 Guwahati-Bengaluru Cantt. and 02552 Kamakhya-Yesvantpur special.

With all this info, you can plan your journey from Vizag to Chennai by trains and have a comfortable journey.

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures while travelling.