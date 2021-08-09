It is more than a year that people have experienced a lockdown, shutting down of schools, and colleges, as well as travel restrictions in the city. Moving forward, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will be issuing bus passes to students in Visakhapatnam, starting Monday.

This development is in view of the Andhra Pradesh State Government’s decision to reopen schools from 16 August, 2021. The passes for students are being issued almost after a year of the pandemic situation. For availing their bus passes, students in Visakhapatnam have to initially download a form available from the website www.apsrtcpass.in.

They should fill the online application form and get an attestation letter, with a signature on their photograph, from the Principal or Headmaster of the concerned school/college. Student details should match the details furnished by the respective educational institutions with the application forms for issuing the pass. For college students, they should have to attest their Class X marks memo and a photocopy of their Aadhaar card with the application form.

APSRTC will provide free passes for boys up to 12 years of age (class VII) and for girls up to 18 years (class X). This move by APSRTC comes as schools in AP are reopening from 16 August 2021.