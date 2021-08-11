Disha, this word has become quite common these days and almost every woman has their mobile phone installed with the Disha app. After a series of incidents that had occurred in the state, Visakhapatnam District has strengthened its force in providing better security for women through Disha App. The citizens too have risen to the issue and with this, the download numbers of Disha App have gone up in Visakhapatnam. With the top priority of providing safety for women, a total of 161 places have been identified as vulnerable areas. Among these, 24 areas are the most vulnerable hotspots. Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, Appikonda, Yarada, Gangavaram Port, IT SEZ, Fishing Harbour, Sagar Nagar, Erra Matti Dibbalu and Pendurthi outskirts are some of the areas where the Disha teams are most alert.

The identified hotspots are isolated areas that are quite vulnerable to women.

The Disha teams are continuously patrolling these areas from 4 pm to 10 pm. The teams will be keeping an eye on the surrounding areas as well and observe the movement of vehicles. If those particular areas need street lights, CCTVs or any other facilities for women’s safety, the concerned departments are immediately informed.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Disha Mahila Police Station, Prem Kaja, a total of 2,02,409 citizens in the district have downloaded the Disha app as on date. These numbers suggest that the Disha App downloads have gone up in Vizag. Disha police are also taking suggestions and ideas from women in the city to increase the number of users for the app. On a daily basis, 3-4 teams, from the Disha Mahila Police Station, go for check-ins at the hotspot areas. Any women found wandering in those isolated areas are given counselling. Cases are booked on eve-teasers who are found harassing women. In some cases, parents are given a call to inform their children as a form of further assistance.

Currently, the Disha team is taking up counselling and awareness workshops about the app in the city’s colleges and IT companies located at IT SEZ. With a week left for the schools to reopen, the Disha teams are planning to take up a workshop about Disha apps for female students who will be travelling after a long break due to the pandemic situation.

Click here to download the Disha App.