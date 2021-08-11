East Godavari Police have caught a gang of 11 people transporting a large ganja consignment from Vizag to Telangana. This is yet another illegal transportation that has been disrupted. The incident took place at Vutukuru, in the Maredumilli area of East Godavari District on Wednesday. It is learnt that the ganja is being transported from the Visakhapatnam Agency.

The eleven accused are identified as S Subba Rao and Vinay from Visakhapatnam, M Chitti Babu, T Prakasa Rao and M Krishna Kumar from Kongapaka, K John Rao and Mohan Nag from Kammrithota, Ranjith Malik, Pankaj Nag and Subhrath Mathbar from Malkangiri in Odisha, and E Prasanth and P Dora Babu of East Godavari District.

According to the police, the gang planned to transport a huge quantity of ganja from the Vizag Agency to Telangana District via the Maredumilli Ghat Road. On reliable information, the police had conducted vehicle checks through which they were able to catch 3,399 kg of ganja having a market value of Rs 3 crore.

The East Godavari Police have seized one van, three jeeps, three two-wheelers, and eight mobile phones from the gang’s possession.

In the last few weeks, there have been a series of incidents where police conducted police checks and caught illegal smugglers and gangs transporting ganja via Vizag. A week ago, the rural police had seized 2,208 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 crore transported by two persons. This incident took place at the V Madugula area in the Vizag Agency

In all these cases, ganja is transported from the interior areas of the Vizag agency to the neighbouring states. In the majority of the cases, the ganja is transported in huge vehicles with fruits or vegetables to avoid police checks.