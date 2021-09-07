One of the most-anticipated Telugu releases, Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor is all set for its theatrical release. This romantic comedy was originally scheduled to release in April 2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But now, this movie has a release date and it’s not too far away.

Taking to his Twitter, Akhil Akkineni revealed the theatrical release date of Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie will be released around Dussehra 2021, at 8 October 2021. With the caption “#MostEligibleBachelor is marching towards Oct 8th. Exciting updates, promotions to start rolling soon. #MEBOnOct8th”, the actor shared a new poster of the movie, in which the fans get to see 7 different looks of Akhil’s character.

Directed by Bhaskar of Bommarillu fame, this romantic-comedy has Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead, with Akhil portraying an NRI while Pooja is essaying the role of a stand-up comedian in the movie. The movie is reportedly about an NRI’s quest to find a match for marriage.

The teaser for this movie was released last year by Geetha Arts. In the past few months, two song lyricals have also been released for Most Eligible Bachelor. In the coming few weeks before the theatrical release of Most Eligible Bachelor, the trailer and the title song can be expected.

After the middling returns from Hello (2017) and Mr. Majnu (2019), Akhil Akkineni is hoping that Most Eligible Bachelor will be a success at the box office. Meanwhile, the filming for this next movie Agent has already begun. In this thriller, he is expected to play an international spy and his character is reportedly inspired by Jason Bourne.

Here’s what Akhil Akkineni had to say about Mr. Majnu during his visit to Vizag in 2018.

Watch the teaser of Most Eligible Bachelor here: