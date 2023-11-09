The 11th additional district court passed a judgement in a 12-year-old murder case reported in June 2011 under the Arilova Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. As per the police reports, the victim, Pandiri Ravi Kumar, was murdered by a few rowdy sheeters with whom he had personal conflicts. The accused men are T Raghava Raju, K Sai Kumar, A Appala Raju, S Vinay Sampath, Shaik Nagur, V Siva, and M Amarnath.

According to the police, Ravi Kumar was a car driver by profession who had a rowdy sheet against him. He befriended several other rowdy sheeters with cases against them at multiple police stations in the city. Ravi often quarrelled with them on petty issues, which heated the situation. On 12 June 2011, Raghava Raju visited Ravi Kumar’s residence and led him into a trap set by the others. Together, they attacked Ravi and killed him on the spot.

The Arilova Police Station officials lodged a complaint based on the victim’s family members’ statements. It is learnt that Raghava Raju is on the loose while K Sai Kumar, S Vinay Sampth, and Shaik Nagur have died in the past. The Visakhapatnam 11th Additional District Court slashed a fine and imposed a lifetime jail sentence on V Siva, Appala Raju, and Amarnath in the murder case.

