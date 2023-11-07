On Sunday, the task force wing of the Visakhapatnam City Police conducted surprise raids on 21 spas and massage centres in the city during the late hours. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Task Force A Trinadha Rao revealed that many of these establishments failed to adhere to the norms of the Shops and Establishments Act.

According to the police, the spa owners ran the centres without valid visitor log books and employee identity cards, which is a violation of the rules. These establishments reportedly failed to obtain permission to run businesses and further resorted to providing unauthorised services such as cross-gender massages behind closed doors.

Following the raids, the Visakhapatnam City Police issued a warning to the owners of unlicensed spas and massage centres. The task force department stated that severe action would be initiated against the stakeholders.

