Last updated 51 mins ago

As part of Waltair Railway Division’s continued efforts to provide an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities during the pandemic, the division has been running parcel special trains and Kisan special trains to boost the agricultural sector, by providing hassle-free, safe and speedy transport services of agricultural produce. Another Kisan rail parcel train by East Coast Railway (ECoR) left Vizianagaram today with its highest load so far- 376 tonnes.

On 14 April 2021, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) had announced the launch of Kisan rail parcel express trains to transport large quantities of mangoes and other essential commodities from Vizianagaram to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi. The first Kisan rail parcel train had departed from Vizianagaram Junction on 17 April 2021, containing 220 tonnes of Mangoes.

The Kisan rail special train services started on 17.04.2021 and runs on alternate days. In Seven trips, the Kisan rail parcel trains have so far carried 1725 tonnes of Mangoes from Vizianagaram to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi.

Today, the Kisan train carried 376 tonnes of mangoes, which is the highest ever loading for a single train in the East Coast Railway history.

Divisional Railway Manager Shri Chetan Kumar Shrivastava has praised the efforts of the ECoR staff for their continuing, relentless services in operating the Kisan rail parcel train. DRM also appealed to the farmers, traders and exporters to utilise this opportunity of Kisan Rail Special trains for safe and speedy transportation of their fruit stocks throughout the country.