Last updated 9 mins ago

Sulthan, the Tamil film, had a blockbuster theatrical release and is now all geared up for an OTT release. Sulthan, starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, released in the theatres on 2 April 2021. Sulthan also has a Telugu dubbed version which will release simultaneously on OTT. Sulthan, an action-comedy was slated to have an OTT release on 2 May but has been preponed by two days.

Why was it preponed?

Sulthan’s preponement was in reaction to theatres being shut from 26 April, 2021. Its creators, Dream Warrior Pictures, and director Bakkiyaraj Kannan have strategically preponed the movie to take the first mover advantage. Sulthan is all set to release on 30 April. The Telugu version of Sulthan is to release on the OTT platform Aha.

Sulthan and Master are among a few movies that had theatrical releases post the national Covid-19 lockdown and had a decent outing at the box office. With theatres just opening and audiences eagerly waiting to watch films back on the big screen, these two movies set the tone for the rest.

Sulthan depicts the story of an unlikely hero who stands up to fight corruption in a village. The setting of the movie has been in the likings of both the Telugu and Tamil audience. This movie is Rashmika Mandanna’s Tamil debut and it looks like she has been liked by the audience immensely.

Rights bagged by Aha.

Sulthan has been heavily talked about on social media, Aha coming out with a motion poster on 26 April 2021. Aha also came up with another short video of an action sequence of Karthi, reminding fans that Sulthan was releasing sooner than planned.

While the Telugu version of Sulthan is going to release on Aha on Friday, 30 April 2021, the Tamil version is going to release on Disney+ Hotstar on the same day.

With only two days left, everyone who missed its theatrical release is eagerly waiting to scream ‘Jai Sulthan’ on Aha this Wednesday.