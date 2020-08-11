Andhra Pradesh state government, on Monday, unveiled its new Industrial Policy 2020-23, focussing on reducing the cost of doing business and supporting MSMEs to achieve scale and improve competitiveness. Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology, Mekapati Goutham Reddy launched the policy at an event hosted at APIIC office. In his address, Mr Reddy said that the new policy aims to drive industrialisation based on the natural competitive advantages of the state such as long coastline, availability of power and water, infrastructure & connectivity, and a large pool of talented resources. Under the AP Industrial Development Policy 2020-23, the state government has announced to set up ‘YSR AP One’, a multi-faceted capability centre. The new centre will offer ten key services including entrepreneurship facilitation, market research, sales support, and MSME revitalisation. As the state government aims to lay emphasis on balancing growth across regions, we present you with the AP Industrial Development Policy 2020-23 key highlights.

Key highlights of AP Industrial Development Policy 2020-23:

#1 To allot industrial plots, only post complete pre-clearance and zoning, in order to facilitate fast set up and risk-free operation

#2 To develop MSME Parks

#3 To offer plug and play facility including ready-built factory shell and all basic facilities in MSME parks, as per requirement

#4 To develop mega industrial parks with common facilities tuned to the needs of target segments

#5 To ensure the availability of basic facilities at industrial parks

#6 To set up incubation centres to encourage startups in hi-tech industries

#7 To replace existing lease and buy option in APIIC land policy, with ‘Lease + Buy model with a low upfront payment and option to buy land post 10 years of successful operation

#8 To develop all industrial parks in an environmentally Facilities to be made cyclone-proof in the areas of risk

#9 To provide End to end deemed approvals to all Green category MSMEs in notified industrial parks with a condition to formalise all the approvals within three years

#10 To make Single Desk Portal (SDP) robust by addressing identified issues

#11 To provide Central helpline for seamless on-ground implementation of the approvals

#12 To conduct regular district level industrial meetings under District. Collector to settle pending approvals & grievances

#13 To conduct regular State Level Bankers Committee (Industrial sub-committee) to address issues with loan disbursals

#14 To set up 30 skill development centers and 2 skill development universities

#15 Curriculum to be developed based on industry needs

#16 High-end Skill University to focus on cutting edge analytics and industry 4.0 (smart manufacturing using ioT, predictive maintenance)

#17 To institute Global immersion programs for top talent in the state in topics like high-tech electronics, biotechnology, high-end leather, and textile design, Petrochemical, and food technology

#18 To develop a digital platform to match skilled labor in Andhra Pradesh with the requirements of businesses.

#19 To integrate services from multiple state agencies under a multi-faceted business enablement center YSR AP One’ which acts as one-stop resource and support center for industries

#20 To offer adequate Incentives to Micro and Small Enterprises

#21 To reimburse GST for 5 yrs (capped to FCI) for Medium, Large and Mega industries linked to employment creation

#22 To offer special incentives for Women entrepreneurs belonging to SC/ST/BC, and minority communities

#23 To reserve 16.2% and 6 % of plots in the APIIC parks for SC and ST entrepreneurs respectively

#24 To set up a dedicated cell under “YSR AP One” for handholding SC/ST/BC/Minority category entrepreneurs nations of Industrial Policy 2020-23