A juvenile in Visakhapatnam broke into a house in TPT Colony and has allegedly stolen gold weighing 70 grams, valued at ₹2 lakh. The Visakhapatnam City Police have taken the juvenile into custody for gold robbery and shifted him to an Observation Home on Sunday.

According to the police, the 14-year-old, stole two gold bangles, one gold chain and a gold Lakshmi Devi locket and left nothing behind in the house. Complainant N. Varadan (75) who resided at the Revathi Sadan Apartment, TPT Colony, Seethammadara, went to Chennai and Tirupati with his family on 16 August 2022 and returned to Visakhapatnam on the evening of 19 August 2022. The lock of their main door was broken and the almirah in their bedroom was empty. They were shocked to see all their gold ornaments missing and lodged a complaint at the Dwaraka Police Station on 20 August 2022.

Based on the orders of Visakhapatnam Crime DCP G Naganna, and ADCP (Crimes) D Gangadharam, CI S. Vijay Kumar, SI B. Nihar, HC Ramanujan, PCs R. Ramesh and EBVS Kumar formed a team and apprehended the accused juvenile in conflict with the law. The accused has been taken into custody for gold robbery and has been shifted to an Observation Home in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The stolen property has been recovered by the police.

