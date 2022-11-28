On Sunday, 27 November 2022, 20 women approached the Visakhapatnam City Police and raised a complaint about a woman who robbed them of over Rs 1 crore. According to the complainants’ statement at the MVP Police Station, the fraudster trapped them by offering Indian Army jobs and lands. The accused, Subina Bibi, alias Munni, allegedly stated that her brother works in the army and would use his influence to earn jobs for the victims’ family members.

The victims, who belonged to MVP Colony, Maddilapalem, Sivajipalem, Mangapuram, and other areas, paid Munni huge amounts over a year ago. While some women paid money for jobs, the rest paid for lands at different locations in Visakhapatnam. Reportedly, Munni also handed over land documents to the victims upon payment, which turned out to be fake.

The victims complained to the police that the accused abused them when asked about the jobs and lands she had promised. The Visakhapatnam City Police initiated an investigation into this job fraud case based on the complaint.

In another job fraud case in Visakhapatnam, reported at the Arilova Police Station, a woman faked to have known officials in several private and government organisations. The accused, B Padma, allegedly took huge amounts from several people a year ago and never responded to their demands. The Arilova Police summoned the accused on Sunday and directed her to return the money she accepted from the victims.

