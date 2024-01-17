A job fair will be conducted on 19 January 2024 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill over 400 vacancies. The fair will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.

Additionally, there are 200 vacancies for executive positions at the Airport, communicated by the Airport Authority. Interested and eligible candidates can register and apply at www.aai.aero. The last date for applying for these jobs is 26 January 2024.

The vacancies available at the job fair on 19 January are:

Automotive Manufacturing Private Limited

Positions: Mechanics, Helpers

Educational qualifications: ITI Mechanical, Electrical

No. of Vacancies: 21

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 15000

Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli

Position: Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry

Salary: 24000

Position: Officer

Educational qualifications: MSc organic Analytical

Salary: 25000

Position: Junior Supervisor

Educational qualifications: Mechanical Diploma

Salary: 19500

Position: Junior Technician

Educational qualifications: ITI Fitter

Salary: 12500

Position: Pharmacist

Educational qualifications: BPharm

Salary: 13000

Total No. of Vacancies: 220

Age group: 18-27

Tata Capital Limited

Position: Loan Officer

Educational qualifications: Inter, Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 50

Age group: 18-30

Salary: 20000 – 25000

Muthoot Finance Limited

Positions: Inters, Junior Relationship Executive, Probationary officer

Educational qualifications: Degree, MBA, Mcom

No. of Vacancies: 100

Age group: 18-26

Salary: 10000-18500

Quess Corp

Positions: Relationship Officer

Educational qualifications: Inter/Degree

No. of Vacancies: 50

Age group: 18-39

Salary: 14000-18000

The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job fair in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates to participate in this job mela.

