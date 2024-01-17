A job fair will be conducted on 19 January 2024 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill over 400 vacancies. The fair will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.
Additionally, there are 200 vacancies for executive positions at the Airport, communicated by the Airport Authority. Interested and eligible candidates can register and apply at www.aai.aero. The last date for applying for these jobs is 26 January 2024.
The vacancies available at the job fair on 19 January are:
Automotive Manufacturing Private Limited
Positions: Mechanics, Helpers
Educational qualifications: ITI Mechanical, Electrical
No. of Vacancies: 21
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 15000
Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli
Position: Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry
Salary: 24000
Position: Officer
Educational qualifications: MSc organic Analytical
Salary: 25000
Position: Junior Supervisor
Educational qualifications: Mechanical Diploma
Salary: 19500
Position: Junior Technician
Educational qualifications: ITI Fitter
Salary: 12500
Position: Pharmacist
Educational qualifications: BPharm
Salary: 13000
Total No. of Vacancies: 220
Age group: 18-27
Tata Capital Limited
Position: Loan Officer
Educational qualifications: Inter, Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 50
Age group: 18-30
Salary: 20000 – 25000
Muthoot Finance Limited
Positions: Inters, Junior Relationship Executive, Probationary officer
Educational qualifications: Degree, MBA, Mcom
No. of Vacancies: 100
Age group: 18-26
Salary: 10000-18500
Quess Corp
Positions: Relationship Officer
Educational qualifications: Inter/Degree
No. of Vacancies: 50
Age group: 18-39
Salary: 14000-18000
The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job fair in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates to participate in this job mela.
