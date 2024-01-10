A job fair will be conducted on 12 January 2024 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill over 800 vacancies. These job fairs are being organized as a part of the skills cascading ecosystem program in the state. The fair will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.

Foxconn India Private Limited

Positions: Cell Phone assembly helper, Machine operator

Educational qualifications: 10th, Inter, Any degree pass or fail

No. of Vacancies: 200

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 14102

Astrotech

Positions: Machine Operator

Educational qualifications: Any ITI Diploma

No. of Vacancies: 200

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 15000

Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli

Position: Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: Bsc Chemistry

Salary: 24000

Position: Officer

Educational qualifications: Msc Organic Analytical

Salary: 25000

Position: Junior Supervisor

Educational qualifications: Mechanical Diploma

Salary: 19500

Position: Junior Electrician

Educational qualifications: ITI Fitter

Salary: 12500

Total No. of Vacancies: 200

Age group: 18-27

Apollo Pharmacy Limited

Position: Retail Associate Pharmacist

Educational qualifications: 10th pass, Inter, degree

No. of Vacancies: 50

Age group: 18-32

Salary: 10094-20000

Retos, Visakhapatnam

Position: Delivery boys

Educational qualifications: Inter

No. of Vacancies: 15

Age group: 18-40

Salary: 18000-20000

Position: Telecallers

Educational qualifications: Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 5

Age group: 25-30

Salary: 10000-12000

Sriram Finance Limited

Positions: Marketing Executive, Recovery Executive

Educational qualifications: Inter, Degree

No. of Vacancies: 10

Age group: 18-28

Salary: 14000

Medplus Pharmacy

Positions: Pharmacist, Pharmacy aid, Customer sales associate, Delivery Assistant, Audit Assistant

Educational qualifications: 10th pass, Inter, B.Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy

No. of Vacancies: 95

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 11406-18890

Airtel Payments Bank

Positions: Team leaders, ABDE’s

Educational qualifications: Inter, Degree

No. of Vacancies: 100

Age group: 21-40

Salary: 14000-25000

Hari’s Food and Beverages

Positions: Field Sales Executives

Educational qualifications: Inter, Degree

No. of Vacancies: 20

Age group: 18-40

Salary: 12000+ Petrol allowances+ Increments

The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job fair in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates to participate in this job mela.

