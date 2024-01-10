A job fair will be conducted on 12 January 2024 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill over 800 vacancies. These job fairs are being organized as a part of the skills cascading ecosystem program in the state. The fair will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.
Foxconn India Private Limited
Positions: Cell Phone assembly helper, Machine operator
Educational qualifications: 10th, Inter, Any degree pass or fail
No. of Vacancies: 200
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 14102
Astrotech
Positions: Machine Operator
Educational qualifications: Any ITI Diploma
No. of Vacancies: 200
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 15000
Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli
Position: Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: Bsc Chemistry
Salary: 24000
Position: Officer
Educational qualifications: Msc Organic Analytical
Salary: 25000
Position: Junior Supervisor
Educational qualifications: Mechanical Diploma
Salary: 19500
Position: Junior Electrician
Educational qualifications: ITI Fitter
Salary: 12500
Total No. of Vacancies: 200
Age group: 18-27
Apollo Pharmacy Limited
Position: Retail Associate Pharmacist
Educational qualifications: 10th pass, Inter, degree
No. of Vacancies: 50
Age group: 18-32
Salary: 10094-20000
Retos, Visakhapatnam
Position: Delivery boys
Educational qualifications: Inter
No. of Vacancies: 15
Age group: 18-40
Salary: 18000-20000
Position: Telecallers
Educational qualifications: Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 5
Age group: 25-30
Salary: 10000-12000
Sriram Finance Limited
Positions: Marketing Executive, Recovery Executive
Educational qualifications: Inter, Degree
No. of Vacancies: 10
Age group: 18-28
Salary: 14000
Medplus Pharmacy
Positions: Pharmacist, Pharmacy aid, Customer sales associate, Delivery Assistant, Audit Assistant
Educational qualifications: 10th pass, Inter, B.Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy
No. of Vacancies: 95
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 11406-18890
Airtel Payments Bank
Positions: Team leaders, ABDE’s
Educational qualifications: Inter, Degree
No. of Vacancies: 100
Age group: 21-40
Salary: 14000-25000
Hari’s Food and Beverages
Positions: Field Sales Executives
Educational qualifications: Inter, Degree
No. of Vacancies: 20
Age group: 18-40
Salary: 12000+ Petrol allowances+ Increments
The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job fair in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates to participate in this job mela.
