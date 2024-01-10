On 9 January, Principal Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, S Suresh Kumar, IAS, inaugurated an Industry Stakeholders workshop at Hotel Fairfield Marriott, Visakhapatnam. The event marked the presence of 94 industries from the North Andhra Pradesh region. The inaugural workshop witnessed the participation of Gadi Sridhar Reddy, advisor to the job fairs and training department, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, Sridhar emphasized the imperative to align training programs with the evolving needs of industries through the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation.

The Principal Secretary said that the department has already adopted the skills cascading ecosystem to prepare manpower according to the industries. A novel program called the Industry Customized Skill Training and Placements program (ICSTP) to train students in the industry premises will be adopted. In this program, they will train in various courses for 30-45 days and be employed in the same industry. He also said that in the coming days, not only manufacturing industries but also IT and service sectors will start training the students.

As of date, 192 Skill Hubs and 26 Skill Colleges have been established through the Skills Cascading ecosystem in the state. Also, through the Job Calendar, two job fairs are being organized in each district every month and more than 45,000 job opportunities have been created. According to reports, Plans are underway to establish a Skill University in the city under the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation. In the Industry Stakeholders Workshop organised at Visakhapatnam, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with APSSDC and the Retailers Association Skill Council of India (RASCI). Furthermore, to kickstart the training program, the DILSE (Delivering Industry Led Skilled Employees) program will be implemented for 500 youths.

