The Indian Satellite Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) in its second attempt this morning from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

With three satellites successfully placed in their respective orbits, ISRO Chairman said that they had identified the problems with SSLV-D1 and resolved them in the second development. The chairman congratulated all the teams for successfully placing the satellites in their orbits in what can be called the first launch this year.

The rocket took off at 9:18 am and accomplished its mission within 15 minutes. It put the earth observation satellite EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaasiSat2 in a 450km orbit surrounding the earth. ISRO took to Twitter to make the official announcement of the success of the mission.

SSLV-D1 was launched in the month of August last year, which failed to place the satellites in their orbits. According to reports, a deficiency in the velocity of the rocket lead to its failure. The team analysed the issues, worked around for solutions and hit back within five months and successfully launched of the SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, according to SS Vinod, the Mission Director, ISRO. He also added that they will soon be back with the next launch of SSLV.

